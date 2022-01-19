Christ United Methodist Church expands schooling to kindergarten and first grade at new Christ Faith Academy

“We will be incorporating Jesus into everything that we do and that is the good thing about this school is that we are able to do that in everything that we do. The kids are able to learn life lessons: how to be a good Christian, how to be a good person and how to be a good student,” she said. “We are really excited to provide a quality, fun education that includes Jesus and it still gives kids time to be kids. They are not spending all day inside and it cuts down on some of those frustrations that kids feel when it gets to be too much. It lets kids still be kids, while still getting their education.”