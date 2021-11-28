Christ UMC choir to perform in Pearl Harbor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We called all of our choir members together, and I told them I would consider going if we had about 40 singers volunteer to go,” Faith said. “Immediately had more than 40 people sign up, and they were very excited. Our town is very patriotic, so they felt that this is a way to honor and celebrate those that have served our country and especially those during that time.”

Their 30-minute long performance will feature six songs that showcase “The American Spirit,” which is their program title.

“(Our program) will have a narrator between each song who will talk about the people that have given so much and what came out of WWII, and how the American spirit was born out of that patriotism and [they] banded together in order to overcome so many things that were stacked against us,” Faith said.

The singers attending range from 35-85 years old. The Christ UMC Sanctuary Choir performed at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2001, the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas in 2003, and the Washington National Cathedral in 2007.

The group also has performed in nursing homes, churches and veterans’ hospitals across Texas; and will perform at the annual Brazos Valley Symphony Holiday Concert on Dec. 12 at Christ United Methodist Church.