Christ UMC choir to perform in Pearl Harbor

The Christ United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir will represent Texas at the 80th anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series on Dec. 7 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
The commemoration will feature 20 choirs, bands and orchestras around the world who will perform for World War II survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The musical spectacle will take place on Historic Ford Island, an active military base, at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s famous Hangar 79.
James Faith, the executive director and music director for the College Station church, and David Henry, the mature adults pastor and music assistant director, will lead the 65 choir members for the concert.
“We are celebrating and honoring the people that gave so much to our country and their service especially during that time, so that we as a church and choir have the religious freedom to gather each and every week,” Faith said. “That is why this is a really big thing for us. We have the freedom to do this because of what they have done for us.”
The concert series will take place Dec. 4-8 with multiple activities and experiences for attendees, including flag holding and wreath-laying ceremonies.
The choir has been preparing for the concert since April after members were invited by Music Celebrations International of Arizona.
“We called all of our choir members together, and I told them I would consider going if we had about 40 singers volunteer to go,” Faith said. “Immediately had more than 40 people sign up, and they were very excited. Our town is very patriotic, so they felt that this is a way to honor and celebrate those that have served our country and especially those during that time.”
Their 30-minute long performance will feature six songs that showcase “The American Spirit,” which is their program title.
“(Our program) will have a narrator between each song who will talk about the people that have given so much and what came out of WWII, and how the American spirit was born out of that patriotism and [they] banded together in order to overcome so many things that were stacked against us,” Faith said.
The singers attending range from 35-85 years old. The Christ UMC Sanctuary Choir performed at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2001, the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas in 2003, and the Washington National Cathedral in 2007.
The group also has performed in nursing homes, churches and veterans’ hospitals across Texas; and will perform at the annual Brazos Valley Symphony Holiday Concert on Dec. 12 at Christ United Methodist Church.
The group also hopes to speak to other congregations in Hawaii. Faith said multiple churches there have COVID-19 restrictions in place, but they will try to hold a worship service if possible. Choir members also will bring about 30 friends and family members to watch them perform.