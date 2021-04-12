Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley opens new location

As children explore the museum, Kortis said, she hopes they learn about community while also gaining skills in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“We wanted to focus on STEAM because that is so important, especially for kids these days,” she said. “All their jobs are going to involve some kind of STEAM, even jobs that maybe traditionally didn’t.”

Some children who visit the museum are not old enough to be in school yet, Kortis said, and the museum gives those younger learners a place to gain enrichment and learn through play.

For adults and the youngest visitors, she said, the museum also has a baby area and a nursing room for families who need those spaces.

While many of the exhibits, such as the rocket ship and Main Street, will not change, the activities in the “create” area of the museum may change based on the materials or lessons the museum has in place. In addition to some guided activities at the tables in the “maker” space, students can also use the material to create on their own.

“We do want it to be fresh and something exciting and new,” Kortis said.