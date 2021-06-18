Child safety advocates travel to Bryan-College Station for child car seat technician training, checkup event

More than a dozen child safety advocates traveled to Bryan-College Station to receive their national Child Passenger Safety technician certification and conduct a three-hour car seat checkup clinic for the community Thursday.
Texas Department of Transportation traffic safety specialists, school district personnel and first responders from throughout the state took part in this week’s training, conducted by AgriLife Extension’s Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives program, which is funded by TxDOT grants.
“Participants come and learn not only about car seats and booster seats, but seat belt systems, crash dynamics, things like recalls and expiration dates that they may never have thought of before ... because our goal is always going to be for children to leave our events safer than they arrived,” lead instructor Rachel Walker said.
Bev Kellner, project director for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety program, said there is a 98% misuse rate on child car seats and booster seats, and these mistakes are seen across the board, regardless of the person’s education level or background.
The goal of Thursday’s car seat checkup event at the Brazos Center, she said, was for people to see what they might have been doing incorrectly and make those adjustments.
“The biggest message we want to get out there is when car seats are used correctly, they will help reduce injuries and prevent fatalities,” Kellner said.
The biggest mistakes parents and caregivers make with their child’s car seat, Kellner said, is not having the correct car seat for their child’s age, weight or development stage, not having the harness secured correctly or not installing the seat into the car correctly.
Walker said parents also make the mistake of wanting to graduate their child to the next type of car seat before their child is ready for that change.
“What we like to kind of put out there is that graduating from one stage of a car seat to another isn’t necessarily a celebration,” Walker said. “When they start out first rear-facing, they’re at the safest level as possible. When we move to forward facing, we’re actually taking a step down in the protection from this first stage, and that keeps going.”
Kellner said parents should keep their child in a rear-facing seat for as long as possible and should not skip the booster seat stage after their child outgrows a traditional car seat.
During the car seat checkup event, which was sponsored by a grant from State Farm Insurance, the new and recertified technicians, along with instructors and experienced technicians, worked with parents to show how their car seat needs to be installed and make sure they understand the steps.
Walker said the goal of the three-day technician training is not to make the technicians experts, but to have a broad basic understanding to take back to their communities to help parents, guardians and caregivers in their area keep their children safe.
“We want [the technicians] to understand they are educators; we’re not installers,” Walker said. “Our job is not a drive-thru installation service. We are there to educate these caregivers, and in turn, we hope that the caregiver continues that education with family, with friends, with the babysitter.”
With people from all different professions, she said, it allows the group to learn from each other’s experiences with some coming from a law enforcement background and others bringing a school perspective.
Julia Davies, a traffic safety specialist for the TxDOT Bryan district and newly certified technician, said it can be overwhelming and confusing with so many different car seats available, varying types of seat belt and anchoring systems in vehicles and unclear manuals.
“It’s been great just breaking everything down into little pieces, so that I can help other people when they’re at that time in their life to help make their kiddos safe,” Davies said.