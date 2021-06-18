Child safety advocates travel to Bryan-College Station for child car seat technician training, checkup event

The biggest mistakes parents and caregivers make with their child’s car seat, Kellner said, is not having the correct car seat for their child’s age, weight or development stage, not having the harness secured correctly or not installing the seat into the car correctly.

Walker said parents also make the mistake of wanting to graduate their child to the next type of car seat before their child is ready for that change.

“What we like to kind of put out there is that graduating from one stage of a car seat to another isn’t necessarily a celebration,” Walker said. “When they start out first rear-facing, they’re at the safest level as possible. When we move to forward facing, we’re actually taking a step down in the protection from this first stage, and that keeps going.”

Kellner said parents should keep their child in a rear-facing seat for as long as possible and should not skip the booster seat stage after their child outgrows a traditional car seat.

During the car seat checkup event, which was sponsored by a grant from State Farm Insurance, the new and recertified technicians, along with instructors and experienced technicians, worked with parents to show how their car seat needs to be installed and make sure they understand the steps.