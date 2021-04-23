 Skip to main content
Child dies in tractor accident on Mumford Road
Child dies in tractor accident on Mumford Road

A child was killed in a tractor accident Friday on Mumford Road, according to authorities.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Mumford Road around 12:39 p.m. Friday on the report a child was injured by a tractor. When deputies arrived, firefighters were already on scene. Despite lifesaving measures, the child died at the scene.

Authorities said the death appears to be an accident. No further information was immediately released.

