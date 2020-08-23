Chief financial officer: Coronavirus has cost Texas A&M University System $150 million

The Texas A&M University System’s chief financial officer told the board of regents Thursday that the System has experienced a net loss of nearly $65 million since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy chancellor and CFO Billy Hamilton said near the start of Thursday’s A&M System Board of Regents meeting that total losses and expenses relating to COVID-19 neared $150 million across the System’s 11 universities and eight agencies, and that CARES Act funds offset those costs considerably.
“Across all of our campuses and agencies, we had about $82.5 million in lost revenue — and that ranges from everything from [refunding] housing contracts and dining, to summer camp revenue and agency training courses, conferences, event fees — it’s just all over the map depending on the entity,” Hamilton told The Eagle midday Friday.
Hamilton added that the A&M System incurred $68.4 million in expenses to ramp up remote education, increase cleaning and testing and set up or bolster other pandemic-related measures due to the coronavirus.
During Thursday’s regents meeting, Hamilton characterized the system’s fiscal situation as “not good, but we can deal with it.” In a Friday follow-up interview, Hamilton explained that the System and its universities and agencies had multi-month reserves and other safeguards to mitigate losses, along with reductions in new hiring and other measures.
“We didn’t know this was going to happen, but we knew that chances were something was going to happen at some point,” Hamilton said Friday, noting previous economic downturns. “Things happen, and you have to have some sort of flexibility.”
The CARES Act provided money to universities, Hamilton explained, both for student support and for institutional costs.
Texas A&M’s flagship campus in College Station, for example, received almost $40 million in April, Texas A&M Vice President for Enrollment and Academic Services Joseph Pettibon told The Eagle on May 31. About half of that money was designated to help students directly with emergency aid. The other half went directly to institutional safety, education, technology and cleaning needs.
The flagship campus’s net losses, Hamilton said Friday, are about $31 million. He explained that statewide, government entities and higher education institutions were instructed in May to reduce their budgets by 5% for 2020 and 2021 as a response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s two years of costs that we obviously hadn’t anticipated, and System-wide, it added up to $84.5 million,” Hamilton said.
Also on Thursday, the Board of Regents appropriated $60.3 million for projects at the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC) on the RELLIS Campus in Bryan. The BCDC is being built as part of an agreement between the Texas A&M System and Austin-based U.S. Army Futures Command.
Regents appropriated $22.5 million for a hypersonic and directed energy testing range called BAM, which stands for ballistic, aero-optics and materials. Construction is scheduled to begin in February, with substantial completion by October 2022. Regents also approved $37.8 million for a next-generation vehicle test track called the Innovation Proving Ground (IPG). Building is scheduled to start in May 2021, and completion is expected a year later.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.