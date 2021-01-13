CHI St. Luke’s Health: Deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield will be retroactive

When the two entities failed to reach an agreement by Dec. 16, their contract was terminated.

While the Friday release states that the hospital’s financial concerns are addressed in the new agreement, Lawson said Monday that some details are still being sorted out, and he could not give specifics on the rates.

“We do have a broad agreement in place and we’ll be working over the next several weeks to finalize and convert that broad language into the specific hospital fees and fees for the outpatient centers,” he said. “So we have more work to be done. ... We’re happy with the new agreement that we’ve reached. It’s come a long ways towards resolving any market-based inequities.”

Last month, BCBSTX said in a release that CommonSpirit Health was requesting double-digit increases in the prices that BCBSTX members pay. Moving forward with the amount that CommonSpirit requested would have driven up the cost of health care in the Houston area and southeast Texas region, Shara McClure, BCBSTX’s divisional senior vice president for Texas Health Care Delivery said in the December release.

In a weekend statement, Blue Cross Blue Shield said via email that it worked hard to keep prices for members affordable.