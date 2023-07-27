Children and parents alike eagerly filed into the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station to witness a science lesson unlike any other. A lesson filled with bright colors, large explosions and fascinating chemical reactions.

“It helps, hopefully, students remember and adults remember why [they] used to enjoy science when [they] were 8 years old because everything was just for fun,” said James Pennington, Chemistry Road Show coordinator and a chemistry professor at Texas A&M University.

As a part of the Bryan-College Station Public System Summer Reading Program, the Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show visited Ringer Library twice on Thursday to amaze audience members with over an hour of visually dazzling chemical experiments. The Road Show is performed as a free public service funded by Dow Chemical Company, Shell Oil Company and A&M’s Department of Chemistry and College of Arts & Science’s Outreach Program.

Every visually appealing demonstration is paired with a scientific explanation from Pennington, so the program is both entertaining and educating students using chemistry.

“If you’re just taking a science class where it’s just calculating the stoichiometry, doing the math equations and you don’t see how it applies to anything, that is not interesting,” Pennington said. “But if you want to understand how gunpowder works, then it’s important that you calculate the ratios of things like that.”

In a performance combining humor, flashy visuals and most importantly science, Pennington said he aims to make chemistry accessible and captivating for audiences around the state.

Audiences may be shocked to witness fire tornados, color-changing liquids and disappearing glass, but it’s all a part of Pennington’s science-backed display.

“This is something that lets them see something up close and in person, instead of just seeing it online,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s motivational, inspirational for them and they would be interested in [chemistry] even if they don’t study it for their profession, just be interested in learning more about science.”

Pennington discovered his passion for chemistry as a third grader and said he sees himself in the students whose eyes light up watching the science experiments.

“It’s fun because I do it all the time. That’s part of the fun is remember ‘Oh, yeah, they haven’t seen this before,’ then it’s new and interesting to them,” he said. “[I’m] trying to make sure that it is fun.”

Linnie Points, visiting from Oklahoma, attended the Chemistry Road Show with her grandkids and said the show was fascinating for herself and the younger audience.

“I think it really piques their interest in learning more and maybe even thinking about learning more about chemistry,” she said. “Maybe even a career in science where they understand the chemical reactions and how they [apply] into the world.”

Many children may shy away from the complexity of chemistry, but Points said the show proved science can be more than just equations.

“I think science can be fun,” she said. “Science can be fun, and it’s important. I think sometimes kids shy away from science because they think it’s hard and boring, but it’s really not.”

After being invited by a friend, Katelin Parrish of College Station attended the show with her two children. The event was something fun and educational to do during a hot day, she said.

“It was really entertaining but also really inspiring,” she said. “We learned a lot.”

Parrish said the event was an opportunity for her young children to learn and be inspired.

“My kids are pretty interested in STEM stuff in general,” she said. “I think for us to just continue to explore their interest is important to us.”

Pennington’s performance closed with a bang as he invited volunteers to hold a flame under helium-filled balloons resulting in a large and loud explosion.

Though he doesn’t expect students to remember everything they witness in the show, Pennington hopes the learning experience is fun and motivational.

“I hope the kid that is maybe most behind educationally sees at least one or two things that they understand and gets to enjoy that,” he said. “And the kid who thinks that they’ve seen everything and know everything, maybe see a couple things [and thinks] ‘Oh, yeah, I hadn’t seen that before.’”