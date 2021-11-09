Chamber of Commerce honors service, leadership at banquet

This year’s volunteer of the year was Bryan Broadcasting’s Mary Mike Hatcher, who joined WTAW in 1977 and in 2017 was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A Jefferson Award winner, Hatcher said in a video clip that she first joined the Chamber to help her business at the radio station and her involvement grew from there.

“I think that’s pretty much the backbone of every Chamber member,” she said. “They join to increase their business and their awareness of the community, and then they fall in love with what they do, and from that point forward, many doors are opened.”

The final award presented was to Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley as the Chamber’s citizen of the year.

Thanking the Chamber and the community for allowing her to serve, Cauley said, “My heart is full. Thanks, gratitude and unending appreciation for all of you and your acts of service and servant leadership. I am honored to be counted among you. Thank you for allowing me to serve and allowing me to use the passion about our community that I have come to represent. I just want to thank God for the opportunity to serve.”