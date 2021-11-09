Chamber of Commerce honors service, leadership at banquet

The Bryan-College Station business community gathered to reflect and celebrate 2021 and look forward to 2022 at the annual Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce banquet Monday night.
With all the obstacles businesses have had to overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber President and CEO Glen Brewer said, they all did the best they could and have made it to another banquet to look ahead to a brighter future.
He said he is looking forward to people getting back to work, saying the Chamber is working to help match people who are looking for work with jobs where they can be productive.
“Here locally, if we can get people back to work, I think we’re just going to have an incredible year next year,” Brewer said. “When business is thriving, our nonprofits are going to be thriving, our churches are thriving, our arts community is thriving, the schools are thriving; it’s going to be a great year as businesses take off in 2022.”
In addition to celebrating successes and looking ahead to 2022, the banquet also served as the time to recognize the Chamber’s ambassador, volunteer and citizen of the year.
Joe “Papa Joe” Foster, owner of Titan Security Solutions, was named ambassador of the year with Brewer saying during the banquet that since becoming an ambassador in 2018, Foster has helped recruit 33 new Chamber members.
This year’s volunteer of the year was Bryan Broadcasting’s Mary Mike Hatcher, who joined WTAW in 1977 and in 2017 was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A Jefferson Award winner, Hatcher said in a video clip that she first joined the Chamber to help her business at the radio station and her involvement grew from there.
“I think that’s pretty much the backbone of every Chamber member,” she said. “They join to increase their business and their awareness of the community, and then they fall in love with what they do, and from that point forward, many doors are opened.”
The final award presented was to Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley as the Chamber’s citizen of the year.
Thanking the Chamber and the community for allowing her to serve, Cauley said, “My heart is full. Thanks, gratitude and unending appreciation for all of you and your acts of service and servant leadership. I am honored to be counted among you. Thank you for allowing me to serve and allowing me to use the passion about our community that I have come to represent. I just want to thank God for the opportunity to serve.”
Wade Beckman, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors for 2022, thanked the business community for welcoming him and his wife back to the community and supporting the community during the “unprecedented” times of the pandemic.
“It was this Chamber that immediately welcomed Mary and I back to town and gave us networking events like Business after Hours to jump right in,” he said. “It was this Chamber that hosted amazing ribbon cuttings at all our businesses and helped us get the word out to the community.
“It was this Chamber that allowed Mary and I to participate in Leadership Brazos and make lifelong friendships and business relationships. It was this Chamber that helped lead the way with both Operation Restart and the community relief fund to help the more than 1600 businesses that we serve. It was this Chamber that heavily supported BCS Local Flavor and Brazos Feed it Forward and helped us to become successful. Without a doubt it is this Chamber that literally creates the amazing business climate that brings so many awesome businesses to our community.”
The annual event also recognized Immediate Past Chairman Greg Zweiacker and included a speech from Ret. Col. Ross Guieb, executive director of the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Center.
Guieb encouraged the business leaders in the room to think about how they can serve others and shape the environment into one they want to call home.