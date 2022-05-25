Challenger Darrell Booker earns spot in November race for justice of the peace, Precinct 4

Darrell Booker secured his place in the November election with 51.82% of the vote during Tuesday’s Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 District Democratic primary runoff election.

The unofficial results show 41 votes separated Booker and Celina Vasquez, amounting to 51.82% for Booker and 48.18% for Vasquez, who is the current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.

“I’m thankful; I’m blessed,” Booker said following the results.

Booker will face Republican candidate Justin Lopez in the Nov. 8 general election. Lopez ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

A retired supervisor at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Booker thanked his supporters and also his team. He said it took mail-outs, block walks, posting signs and networking with people to earn the 583 votes cast for him, as of Tuesday’s unofficial results.

He said he plans to prepare for November.

“As this is behind me, it’s time for the party to heal and come back together as one because we have to do this again in November,” he said. “The party needs to heal. Those that supported me, I thank you. Those that didn’t support me, I want to earn their trust and support, and I want to work for all the citizens.”

Vasquez gave a “heartfelt thank you” to the volunteers and those who voted, congratulating Booker on his victory.

“We will continue to work hard to help improve Brazos County,” Vasquez said. “We’re very proud of the work that I’ve done to set myself apart. … I hope that the Democratic nominee continues to promote and support the positive changes and those policies that we’ve made that have benefited the residents of Precinct 4 and that the residents of Precinct 4 have demanded.”

Booker thanked Vasquez, noting the close finish.

“This is how democracy works where people get to choose, and she did a great job herself,” Booker said.

According to the unofficial results, Vasquez saw more Election Day votes than Booker, but Booker received the majority of absentee and early voting ballots. As of Tuesday night, there were seven provisional ballots to be tallied, Brazos County elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said.

