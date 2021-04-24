Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff will serve as commissioning officer for Texas A&M ceremony

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, will serve as the commissioning officer for Texas A&M’s commissioning ceremony next month.

Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez announced the news on his social media pages Friday. According to the Corps, one joint commissioning ceremony will be on May 14 for all Texas A&M cadets commissioning into the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force. Milley will administer the commissioning oath to more than 180 graduates during the ceremony.

Milley is the nation’s senior ranking military officer and principal adviser to the president, secretary of defense and to the National Security Council.

In May 2019, now-former U.S. Army Secretary Mark T. Esper commissioned 49 A&M graduates as Army second lieutenants on a day in which 126 Corps of Cadets members were commissioned as officers in various branches of the military.

According to the Corps of Cadets’ website, the time and location of the commissioning ceremony have yet to be determined.