Chairman of Joints Chief of Staff oversees commissioning ceremony for Texas A&M cadets

“You’re entering in to a lifestyle, a calling, a way of life where you might die. You may lose an arm; you may lose a leg,” he said. “There are times when you’re going to be utterly and absolutely miserable, make no mistake about what it is you’re joining.”

Friday’s ceremony continues a tradition that spans 145 years of commissioning men and women into military service, Ramirez said.

The 2021 commissioning class included representatives from six countries and 42 states, each bringing their own cultures, perspectives and ideas. What unites each of them, Milley said, is their desire and commitment to put on their chosen uniform and serve.

As they progress through their career, he said, “I challenge you to be bold, to innovate. Each of you is likely to be in combat at some point in the future. Remain vigilant; your time will be short. Stand ready, be prepared, deter that great-power war, but if it comes, fight it and win it. You do that by training, discipline. You do that by being this nation’s 12th Man. You do that by being a Lt. Col. Rudder in 2041.”

In addition to what they learn from their training and experience, he said, they will need “incredible character,” which can be found in the oath to defend the Constitution.