Chairman of Joints Chief of Staff oversees commissioning ceremony for Texas A&M cadets

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley swore in 159 Texas A&M cadets as second lieutenants in five branches of the United States Armed Forces during Friday’s joint commissioning ceremony.
“It is just overwhelming, in the best way,” Lt. Kaelyn Boe, who commissioned into the Air Force, said following the event.
Rather than a typical commissioning ceremony held in conjunction with a graduation, Friday’s event was held separate from the multiple commencements taking place over seven days.
The newly commissioned officers representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force crossed the stage set up in the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on campus to greet Milley and Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, commandant of the Corps of Cadets, and receive a challenge coin from each.
Boe said she thinks it will sink in eventually that Milley administered her oath.
Milley, the product of an ROTC program, complimented the Texas A&M program and its long history of producing “incredible” officers and leaders who have fought in every combat since the Spanish-American War.
Aggies stand out, he said, saying, “No matter where you are, you’ll always find an Aggie, and you have everything to be proud of.”
While it is an exciting day, he said, the work the officers are entering into is a dangerous calling — but it is fundamental to the country.
“You’re entering in to a lifestyle, a calling, a way of life where you might die. You may lose an arm; you may lose a leg,” he said. “There are times when you’re going to be utterly and absolutely miserable, make no mistake about what it is you’re joining.”
Friday’s ceremony continues a tradition that spans 145 years of commissioning men and women into military service, Ramirez said.
The 2021 commissioning class included representatives from six countries and 42 states, each bringing their own cultures, perspectives and ideas. What unites each of them, Milley said, is their desire and commitment to put on their chosen uniform and serve.
As they progress through their career, he said, “I challenge you to be bold, to innovate. Each of you is likely to be in combat at some point in the future. Remain vigilant; your time will be short. Stand ready, be prepared, deter that great-power war, but if it comes, fight it and win it. You do that by training, discipline. You do that by being this nation’s 12th Man. You do that by being a Lt. Col. Rudder in 2041.”
In addition to what they learn from their training and experience, he said, they will need “incredible character,” which can be found in the oath to defend the Constitution.
Out of all the countries in the United Nations, Milley noted, the United States military is the only one that swears an oath to a document and an idea, not a person, religion, tribe or land mass.
The idea is simple, he said, and examples can be found on campus, in Texas and throughout the country.
“Man or woman, doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter if you’re gay, straight, transgender, none of that matters. Doesn’t matter if you’re white or black or Asian or Indian. Doesn’t matter the color of your skin. Doesn’t matter if you’re Catholic or Protestant, Muslim or Jew, or if you choose not to believe at all. None of that matters,” he said. “What matters in this idea and the idea that is America, what matters is that every single one of us is born free and equal.
“You’re going to be judged by the content of your character, not the color of your skin. That is the very essence of this country. That is what it means to be an American. That is why you wear that uniform,” Milley said.
Boe acknowledged that while the event is exciting, it is also somber with all of her classmates taking the oath to defend the Constitution and that idea.
“But to be surrounded by friends and family and buddies that I’ve been with for four years in the Corps, some I’ve known even longer, I am just so thankful and so blessed and just kind of amazed that I got to this point, honestly. I’m so, so glad to be here,” she said, recognizing her detachment commander who gave her a contract and scholarship to reach Friday’s ceremony.
Her dad, Nathan, said he is very proud, noting it is in her character to excel.
Boe, who will become Lt. Kaelyn Hoskinson after she gets married Sunday, will be a financial management officer in the U.S. Air Force. After her training in Mississippi and her first base assignment in Oklahoma, she said, she hopes to be assigned to a base in Germany, Japan or Alaska.