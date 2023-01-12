CertainTeed Roofing to build Bryan manufacturing facility

CertainTeed Roofing will build a manufacturing facility and distribution center in the Texas Triangle Park in north Bryan, the city of Bryan and Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

Certain Teed is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, a French corporation that produces exterior and interior building products. Construction of the distribution center is expected to begin later this year and take several years to complete, according to the city of Bryan.

"Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations and lower taxes," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed's new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans."

The facility is expected to bring 130 new jobs and create around $140 million in capital investment. CertainTeed has been given a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 and has been offered a $1,000 veteran created job bonus.

"Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the City of Bryan and its citizens," Carmen Bodden, CertainTeed’s vice president and general manager, said in a statement. "As a leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint."

This will be the first new construction of a CertainTeed roofing plant in the United States since 2017, according to the city of Bryan. There are 14 CertainTeed roofing plants in the U.S., including one in Ennis.

“We are proud that CertainTeed recognized Bryan as the place to grow their global business and we welcome them,” Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said in a statement. “Past investments and partnerships in TTP have helped bring this world-class company to our community that will provide for tremendous economic diversification and impact.

“We’re thrilled to have this environmentally responsible partner coming to our city. Their presence will benefit not only the City of Bryan and Brazos County but also Bryan ISD, our local workforce and the entire Brazos Valley.”