Ceremony honors late Bryan veteran Helen Flores

A local family remembered their lost sister, mother and daughter on Thursday with flag, wreath and medallion presentation ceremonies that brought tears to their eyes.
Army veteran Helen Flores, who died in 1988, is buried in the Bryan City Cemetery. A few months ago, Flores’ sister Rose Marie Garcia happened to meet a representative of the American Legion and asked how to get a wreath and flags to honor Flores. Through the process, Garcia learned that she also could have a VA Medallion added to her sister’s headstone.
Thursday marked the first time that the Flores family had seen the medallion. The special occasion was preceded by a ceremony at the American Legion Post 159 during which Flores’ father, retired Army Sgt. Jesse Flores, accepted a Texas flag for his late daughter, and Esther Flores accepted an American flag for her late mother.
Esther Flores said she was 4 years old when her mother died, but she grew up hearing about what a funny, smart and strong-willed woman she had been.
The ceremonies came as a surprise to Esther, who said that she didn’t think that simply asking for a wreath to be placed on her mother’s grave during the holidays would result in even more than that.
“I’m just so thankful for everyone who made it possible,” she said of Thursday’s events. “I just didn’t think they would do this much to honor her. … We are just thankful for that.”
Helen Flores’ sister Dalores Eure attended the events, and she also said she is thankful that her sister is being remembered. It was a memorable moment for Garcia, too, who said she was speechless after the flag ceremony.
“She was always someone to look up to,” Garcia said as she prepared to leave the city cemetery after seeing the medallion on the headstone. “She was my older sister. I always thought so much of her because she was in the army, she was an awesome mother, an awesome sister. This brings back good memories of her.”
Helen Flores was the second oldest of 13 siblings. Aside from Esther, Helen Flores has two other children who live out of town.
Finding veterans who are buried in the Brazos County so they can be honored can be a challenging task, but one that Mary Shearer has been working hard to do. Shearer is District 4 director of the Texas Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteer with Wreaths Across America. She said that Helen Flores is now one of the 50 women out of the 4,100 veterans who are currently known to be buried in Brazos County.
Shearer and Ellen Fuller, Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley volunteer co-chair, said that anyone who knows of veterans buried in the county should reach out so those who served can be remembered by the community. Fuller said one of the best ways to reach out is by email at waabrazosvalley@gmail.com.