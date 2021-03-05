Ceremony honors late Bryan veteran Helen Flores

Helen Flores’ sister Dalores Eure attended the events, and she also said she is thankful that her sister is being remembered. It was a memorable moment for Garcia, too, who said she was speechless after the flag ceremony.

“She was always someone to look up to,” Garcia said as she prepared to leave the city cemetery after seeing the medallion on the headstone. “She was my older sister. I always thought so much of her because she was in the army, she was an awesome mother, an awesome sister. This brings back good memories of her.”

Helen Flores was the second oldest of 13 siblings. Aside from Esther, Helen Flores has two other children who live out of town.

Finding veterans who are buried in the Brazos County so they can be honored can be a challenging task, but one that Mary Shearer has been working hard to do. Shearer is District 4 director of the Texas Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteer with Wreaths Across America. She said that Helen Flores is now one of the 50 women out of the 4,100 veterans who are currently known to be buried in Brazos County.