Central Texas Beekeepers School open for registration

Registration is open for the 12th annual Central Texas Beekeepers School, which will be held on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Brenham High School. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about bees.

Attendees will learn about the parts of a bee hive, how to build or assemble equipment, how to install bees, proper procedures for lighting a smoker and how to inspect bees. Attendees also will learn how to dress to minimize the possibility of being stung, what to do if stung, how to extract honey and how to care for it before eating or giving it away. Weather permitting, attendees can even “suit up” and be present while a live bee hive is opened and inspected.

The school costs $65 for the first adult and $60 for additional adults in the family. Cost for students above 12 (including college students) is $25. Children under the age of 12 attending classes with a parent are $10. The cost includes a catered barbecue meal with Blue Bell Ice Cream and a "school book" with information about beekeeping. Door prizes will be given away and a drawing to give away complete bee hives will be held at 5 p.m.

To register go to: tinyurl.com/2022BeeSchool. For more information, call (979) 277-0411 or email: centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.