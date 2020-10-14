Census count coming to a close after court ruling

Thursday is officially the last day to fill out the 2020 Census following the Supreme Court’s approval of a request to suspend a lower court order that extended the schedule to the end of the month.

As of Tuesday, when the decision was made, 99.9% of housing units had been accounted for, according to a Census Bureau press release. The Census region that includes Brazos County is 99.9% counted as well. That is inclusive of self responses and information gathered by Census takers.

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through Friday at 4:59 a.m. Central time.

Phone response is available during regularly scheduled times Thursday, as outlined on the Census website. Paper responses must be postmarked by Thursday.

Census takers will continue knocking on doors until the end of Thursday.

To fill out the 2020 U.S. Census online and for more information, go to 2020census.gov. The census can be completed over the phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Numbers for other languages are available on the census website.