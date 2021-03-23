Cellist Fung to perform virtual concert

A rising young cellist has created a special concert of opera arrangements and fantasies for the Friends of Chamber Music in Bryan-College Station, and the concert will begin streaming Tuesday night.

Zlatomir Fung will be joined by pianist Dina Vainshtein in presenting arrangements of opera by Gaetano Donizetti, Giuseppe Verdi, Gioachino Rossini and Richard Wagner.

The concert is free, but registration is required by going to fcmtx.org. It will stream from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. April 6.

Fung is the first American — and the youngest musician — to win the 2019 First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division, according to the 21-year-old’s website. He has performed with orchestras throughout the United States. He plans to perform the complete works for cello and piano by Ludwig van Beethoven at the Artist Series in Sarasota, Florida.

The Massachusetts native — of Bulgarian-Chinese heritage — began studying the cello at age 3. He said, “My parents felt that playing an instrument was a good way to foster discipline. Now classical music is my passion.”