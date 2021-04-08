Cavalry Court, The Canteen launching 'Sunday Funday'

Cavalry Court and The Canteen are launching “Sunday Funday” at Century Square beginning Sunday through June 27.

Brunch will be served at The Canteen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a pool party featuring a live DJ poolside will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Sunday Funday” is complimentary to all with a purchase of food or beverage from The Canteen.

Scotty’s House will receive 2% of sponsor liquor sales from “Sunday Funday,” and The Canteen also will be offering a discount of 20% off for service industry workers and 15% off for 100 Park residents.

New Century Square retailer Kendra Scott will be the pool party’s sponsor on May 2. Prizes such as pool floats, towels and koozies will be given away.