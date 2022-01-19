 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catholic Charities of Central Texas to host giving day
Catholic Charities of Central Texas to host giving day

The Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a drive-thru giving day on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Catholic Charities Brazos Valley Office in Bryan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Diapers, baby wipes and hygiene kits will be given away at the event to those in need in the Brazos Valley. Catholic Charities will be accepting drive-thru donations and also giving free food and prizes. Donations to Catholic Charities also will be accepted.

Those interested in getting more support from Catholic Charities of Central Texas can call 979-822-9340 or visit ccctx.org.

