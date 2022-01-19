Catholic Charities of Central Texas to host giving day

The Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a drive-thru giving day on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Catholic Charities Brazos Valley Office in Bryan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Diapers, baby wipes and hygiene kits will be given away at the event to those in need in the Brazos Valley. Catholic Charities will be accepting drive-thru donations and also giving free food and prizes. Donations to Catholic Charities also will be accepted.