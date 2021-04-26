Catholic Charities of Central Texas to host giving day Thursday

The Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a drive-thru giving day on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.

All are welcomed to attend and partake in the giving day. Bryan-College Station community leaders are expected to be in attendance, as well as Bishop Joe Vásquez. Red-C Radio will be doing a live remote from the event.

Catholic Charities will be giving away tacos, donuts and more to those who attend the drive-thru. Those in need of help can pick up items, such as diapers, baby wipes, and hygiene kits.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring a day about both giving and receiving,” said Brazos Valley Director John Paci in a release. “Donations are critical to helping those in this area with crucial services such as emergency financial assistance, remote counseling, material item giveaways and more. Our community has been hit hard by the pandemic and the winter storm. This event is special as we will also be supplying material items to those in need and accepting donations at the same time.”

Donations can be made at the drive-thru event or online at ccctx.org/donate.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is a faith-based social services organization serving individuals and families in 25 Texas counties.