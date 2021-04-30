Catholic Charities drive-thru event collects and hands out donations while following virus protocols

More than 40 staff members and volunteers stood in front of the Catholic Charities of Central Texas’ Bryan office on Thursday and operated a drive-thru that simultaneously collected and offered donations of key items from — and for — scores of area residents.
Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of the Diocese of Austin was among those passing food and supplies to people in cars. For several hours on Thursday, the organization gave food, diapers, hygiene kits and other items to anyone in need who showed up. Volunteers included a group of students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan. Red-C Catholic Radio also broadcast live from the donation site.
John Paci, Catholic Charities’ Brazos Valley director, said the organization’s annual fundraising event is typically in a ballroom with several hundred attendees. The pandemic forced a shift, he said, and a leadership group came up with the concept of a drive-thru that allowed for both incoming and outgoing donations. He said all incoming donations made Thursday will remain in the Brazos Valley.
“We need community support … and it’s important to be able to provide and give back to the community,” Paci said. “We’re really thankful to the community for all they do for us, and we wanted to give back and make our presence known.
Sara Ramirez, Catholic Charities’ executive director, said the organization, which was founded in 1999, reaches 25 counties and provides services in six areas: mental health services, disaster response, financial stability, a pregnancy and parenting program, immigration legal services and veterans’ services.
“We just want people to know that even if say, ‘Well, I don’t know what they have or if they’ll be able to help me,’ our response is to call us or come see us. If we can’t provide the service, we have hundreds of community partners here, and we’ll get you connected,” Ramirez said. “We have a ‘no wrong door’ approach. We will sit with you and get you what you need. We don’t care what the need is — we don’t care your race, your faith, your ethnicity — it is truly about inclusivity.”
Tammy Davis, a mental health counselor at Catholic Services, and Renee Brown, the organization’s director of counseling, shared insights on their mental health services, as Mental Health Awareness Month begins Saturday.
Davis and Brown stressed that their organization works with and employs people in and beyond the Catholic tradition.
“We serve everybody,” Brown said. The duo added that Catholic Charities offers telehealth counseling and appointments on a sliding fiscal scale. Brown said the organization has offered telehealth options for a few years, even before the pandemic.
“Anyone who needs someone to talk to, we are here to serve everyone,” Davis said.
In 2020, according to a press release, Catholic Charities provided $239,365 in financial assistance to 1,896 clients and delivered 27,700 material items, including COVID-19 supplies, to Brazos Valley communities.
To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit ccctx.org.