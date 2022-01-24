Catalytic converter theft on the rise

Sean Hawthorne, the owner of The Pool Guy in College Station, said his entire fleet of about 15 vehicles was hit in single night, a loss of about $50,000.

The business mainly uses Toyotas, “which are known for having a lot of catalytic converters on them, anywhere between two to four,” depending on the type of Toyota, Biggs said.

Hawthorne said the police detective was hopeful the thieves would be caught.

“We have video of the gentlemen that did it, but it’s definitely very generic people where we’re not sure if we’re going to get anything out of it,” he said.

Bigley said his business hadn’t seen catalytic converter thefts until this past year, when he replaced stolen catalytic converters for 70 to 100 customers. Ford pickups and Toyota Prius cars have been some of the most common targets, he said.

“Anything that’s easy to get underneath. They’ll hit a lot where there’s a delivery company. UPS was here not too long ago, churches with vans and U-Hauls because they’re easy to climb under and [they are] all in single lot,” Bigley said.