Catalytic converter theft on the rise

Law enforcement agencies and automotive repair shops are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
The College Station Police Department took an estimated 189 reports of stolen catalytic converters in 2021, and the Bryan Police Department reported 109 catalytic converter thefts in the past year. Both departments reported an increase in thefts in November and December.
Caleb Biggs, an employee at Sevcik’s Service Center in College Station, said the problem has gotten worse over the past eight months.
Catalytic converters are devices under a vehicle that clean the engine’s exhaust, reducing its environmental impact. They are attractive to thieves because they include metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium that can be sold to recyclers for a profit. A used catalytic converter can be sold for up to $1,600, Biggs said.
John Bigley, the owner of Bryan Muffler and Performance, said supply chain issues are also contributing to the problem, with the lack of those metals creating production issues for manufacturers.
The part can be stolen quickly and easily with someone climbing under a vehicle and cutting the pipe that holds it in place.
“Most of the time, they do it in a matter of minutes, sometimes even less with just a hacksaw. They’ll even take an electric saw to do it faster,” Biggs said.
Sean Hawthorne, the owner of The Pool Guy in College Station, said his entire fleet of about 15 vehicles was hit in single night, a loss of about $50,000.
The business mainly uses Toyotas, “which are known for having a lot of catalytic converters on them, anywhere between two to four,” depending on the type of Toyota, Biggs said.
Hawthorne said the police detective was hopeful the thieves would be caught.
“We have video of the gentlemen that did it, but it’s definitely very generic people where we’re not sure if we’re going to get anything out of it,” he said.
Bigley said his business hadn’t seen catalytic converter thefts until this past year, when he replaced stolen catalytic converters for 70 to 100 customers. Ford pickups and Toyota Prius cars have been some of the most common targets, he said.
“Anything that’s easy to get underneath. They’ll hit a lot where there’s a delivery company. UPS was here not too long ago, churches with vans and U-Hauls because they’re easy to climb under and [they are] all in single lot,” Bigley said.
Biggs said the cost to replace a bolt-on catalytic converter at Sevcik’s Service Center is usually $450 to $1,500, plus labor. Bryan Muffler and Performance replaces weld-on catalytic converters for $450 to $2,000, Bigley said.
A Texas law that went into effect in September made it a felony to steal, sell or buy stolen catalytic converters, and required sellers to provide proof of ownership and information on the device; however, Biggs and Bigley said thieves will still find ways to sell them on the black market.
“They work in little groups. They’ll come out of Houston to look for the ones that are the most valuable and if they’re vulnerable they’ll pull out and get them,” Bigley said. “It stopped for a while and slowed down, but it’s starting to happen again.”
Tristen Lopez, a spokesman for the College Station Police Department, said it’s important to report suspicious activity, especially if someone is observed under a vehicle or if it sounds like metal is being cut.
“Some advice we have for preventing these thefts are to park in well-lit areas, park inside a closed garage if possible, and have cameras that may help as a deterrent or help identify suspects,” Lopez said.