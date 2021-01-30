Castlegate Park basketball court named for former Consol, Texas A&M standout Alex Caruso

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If Alex’s story were a movie script, Hollywood would reject it as too unrealistic,” Killian said. “But every bit of it is true.”

Killian added that naming the court after Caruso could be a catalyst for Alex’s future involvement in the community.

Bock and John Thornton, former A&M basketball player, coach and administrator, said they can help raise funds for improvements to the court including a sign with the new name, a pavilion and repainting.

Councilman John Crompton abstained from discussion and voting. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted against the motion, saying she believes naming like this should be a posthumous honor. Even so, she praised Caruso, who went to school with her children.

“I am grateful for Alex,” she said. “I think he’s a wonderful display of excellence and taking the gifts that God gave him and working his tail off to maximize the good that can come from that. … I’m grateful for Alex and the inspiration that he’s provided to the kids.”

Caruso’s journey is inspirational, Mayor Karl Mooney said as he supported the resolution, noting that it could encourage young people who see the court to excel in their respective fields.