Case dismissed against Caldwell High School student-athlete accused in September bus incident

The case against the last of four Caldwell High School students originally indicted on felony charges following an incident on a school bus in fall 2021 was dismissed this week.

According to the motion to dismiss filed in the Milam County District Court on Monday and signed by Judge John Youngblood and Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey, the charges filed against Sophie Goodman, 17, of unlawful restraint, engaging in organized criminal activity were dismissed “in the interest of justice” as the reason cited.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office did not comment on the case, but confirmed it had been resolved. The incident took place in Milam County and was therefore heard there instead of Burleson County.

Craig Greening with The Greening Law Group in College Station served as Goodman’s attorney and applauded Torrey for looking at the facts of the case in his decision to dismiss.

Four Caldwell High School students, all athletes on the school’s volleyball team, were arrested in October 2021, following a September incident on the bus, in which they were accused of holding down another teammate and pulling off articles of clothing on the way back to Caldwell from a match.

Goodman’s alleged involvement was in singing loudly to music being played on a speaker to cover up the noise, Greening recounted, saying the other three defendants stated they had not discussed their plan with Goodman beforehand.

The four were originally arrested on warrants for indecency with a child by exposure. In November, a Milam grand jury indicted the student-athletes on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Then, in January, the other defendants — Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman and Katherine Hart, all of Caldwell — pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. However, Goodman’s case remained unresolved at the time.

According to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, Brinkman, Hartman and Hart were placed on 12 months deferred adjudication with standard probation conditions, including not having contact with the victim, 40 hours of community service and were ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and restitution in an amount to be determined later.

Greening said Goodman was ready to go to trial this month, knowing it meant registering as a sex offender if she were convicted.

“She was ready. She was brave,” he said. “But luckily, the DA in Milam County, he had the courage to look at the case. Obviously there was a lot of media rage about the case, and he made the right decision.”

In addition to dismissing the case, Greening said, Torrey agreed to expunge all charges, including the original indecency with a child arrest and the unlawful restraint charges.

He said the “very thin” evidence and a polygraph test performed by a Department of Public Safety agent, which Goodman “passed with flying colors” helped lead to the dismissal.

Following the dismissal, Greening said, they will evaluate a civil suit against the Milam County Sheriff’s Department, which originally issued the indecency with a child warrants.

“What was really shocking was the investigator with the sheriff’s office in Milam County, he went straight to the JP without talking to the District Attorney’s office, and got a warrant for indecency with a child by exposure,” Greening said. “That was the original charge that she was arrested on. In order to prove that charge, you have to show that there was some kind of sexual gratification intended by the person that’s doing it or intending towards the person that you’re doing it to. And that did not fit the facts at all. It almost felt like a slander campaign against my client.”

