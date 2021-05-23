 Skip to main content
Carry The Load to make Bryan-College Station stops Monday
Carry The Load to make Bryan-College Station stops Monday

Carry The Load will be making three stops in Bryan-College Station on Monday as part of its 15,500-mile relay across the country to honor and remember fallen military members and first responders.

The first stop will be at Tractor Supply in College Station at around 5 p.m. The second stop will be at the Bryan Fire Department’s Station 2 at around 7 p.m. The third, and final, stop will be at the Bryan Fire Department’s Station 3 at around 10 p.m.

The three legs of the relay in Bryan-College Station will be walking legs and are open to the public.

This year’s Carry The Load relay’s West Coast Route began on April 29 in Seattle and will end on May 30 at Reverchon Park in Dallas.

Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization started in 2011 by two former Navy SEALS to remember fallen military members and first responders and restore the meaning of Memorial Day. The national relay was started in 2012.

