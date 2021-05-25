Carry the Load relay honors veterans, first responders

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan resident Scott Williams, who joined the walk with his wife, Crystal, and their friend Teresa Wilt of College Station, said they all have military experience and understand what it means to lose someone.

“This is just something that we do to honor their memory and honor those who served,” he said.

Kim Coates, a Carry the Load leg captain and Dallas firefighter, said the events promote a sense of community in each city.

“It’s a sense of purpose that I don’t think you just get in everyday life, following your own desires and your own goals,” she said. “It’s something that’s bigger than yourself. It’s just a very incredible feeling to be able to do that.”

There are four Carry the Load relays across the country reminding people that Memorial Day means more than sales and barbecues, Golden said. The West Coast Relay started in Seattle and included stops in San Diego, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Odessa, Midland, San Antonio and Houston. The Brazos Valley stops are part of the group’s journey north to Dallas, where all four relays will converge Memorial Day weekend.