Carry the Load relay honors veterans, first responders

Under gray skies and through the rain, a group of 21 people joined Carry the Load’s West Coast Relay as they walked along Texas Avenue in College Station and Bryan Monday.
The Dallas-based nonprofit began in 2011, according to Carry the Load relay manager and cyclist Michael Golden, when two Navy SEALs walked about 20 miles with their friends to honor fellow veterans, and to remind people of the meaning behind Memorial Day.
“When they were walking, a gentleman asked them, ‘Who are you carrying?’ And that personified what was going on,” Golden said.
Each person on the relay carries the names of veterans and first responders who died in the line of duty or by suicide, Golden said. He has been with Carry the Load since 2017 and said he adds people to the list of names he carries with him each year as he learns their stories.
“We talk about when people die twice — once when they pass and once when their name is last mentioned — but that’s real,” he said. “We all get people’s names and we put them on a piece of paper, and we remember their story.”
Golden’s list includes a Vietnam veteran he learned about in El Paso, and a veteran who died by suicide whose dad told his story in Fort Bliss.
“We keep those people alive,” he said.
Bryan resident Scott Williams, who joined the walk with his wife, Crystal, and their friend Teresa Wilt of College Station, said they all have military experience and understand what it means to lose someone.
“This is just something that we do to honor their memory and honor those who served,” he said.
Kim Coates, a Carry the Load leg captain and Dallas firefighter, said the events promote a sense of community in each city.
“It’s a sense of purpose that I don’t think you just get in everyday life, following your own desires and your own goals,” she said. “It’s something that’s bigger than yourself. It’s just a very incredible feeling to be able to do that.”
There are four Carry the Load relays across the country reminding people that Memorial Day means more than sales and barbecues, Golden said. The West Coast Relay started in Seattle and included stops in San Diego, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Odessa, Midland, San Antonio and Houston. The Brazos Valley stops are part of the group’s journey north to Dallas, where all four relays will converge Memorial Day weekend.
In total, the West Coast Relay will last 32 days and travel 4,600 miles. All four relays will cover a combined 15,500 miles. The Bryan-College Station leg began in the Tractor Supply Company parking lot in College Station and continued to two Bryan Fire Department stations. Each leg of the relay is led by someone traveling with the organization, and 2018 Texas A&M graduate Jason Dickens led the Brazos County trek.
The organization also raises funds to grant money to other organizations that support veterans and first responders and their families. Since 2011, Carry the Load has raised more than $26 million, with 93% of that going toward the supported organizations, Golden said.
“I challenge people to answer the question, ‘Who are you carrying?’ ” Golden said. “And if you’re not carrying someone for Memorial Day, then find somebody.”