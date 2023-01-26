 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CarMax to open College Station dealership Feb. 15

  • 0

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is scheduled to open its College Station dealership off Texas 6 on Feb. 15, according to a CarMax spokesperson.

The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson told The Eagle last August the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.

Video shows buildings with windows blown out and debris scattered across a parking lot after a possible tornado hit Deer Park, Texas, on Tuesday.

CarMax broke ground on its College Station location in spring 2022. CarMax officials submitted a site plan application in September 2020 and the city of College Station stamped the plans for initial approval in February 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert