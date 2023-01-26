CarMax to open College Station dealership Feb. 15

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is scheduled to open its College Station dealership off Texas 6 on Feb. 15, according to a CarMax spokesperson.
The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson told The Eagle last August the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
CarMax broke ground on its College Station location in spring 2022. CarMax officials submitted a site plan application in September 2020 and the city of College Station stamped the plans for initial approval in February 2021.