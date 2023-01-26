CarMax to open College Station dealership Feb. 15

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is scheduled to open its College Station dealership off Texas 6 on Feb. 15, according to a CarMax spokesperson.

The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson told The Eagle last August the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.