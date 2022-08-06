 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station

CarMax

CarMax is coming to College Station next to Cooper's Bar-B-Q along Texas 6.

 Meredith Seaver

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023.

The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.

CarMax broke ground on its College Station location this spring. A specific grand opening date will be shared in the coming months. CarMax officials submitted a site plan application in September 2020 and the city of College Station stamped the plans for initial approval in February 2021.

