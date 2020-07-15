Sixteen units at a College Station apartment complex were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a carbon monoxide leak.
According to College Station Fire Department spokesman Stuart Marrs, first responders were sent to the Sundance Apartments at 811 Harvey Road around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters determined a carbon monoxide leak was affecting multiple apartments and the units were evacuated while Atmos Energy shut off the complex’s gas connection.
Marrs said that those evacuated were recommended for hospital treatment to assess their level of exposure to the gas.
