 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Car seat inspection event set for Thursday

  • 0

Texas A&M AgriLife will host a car seat check-up event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos Center in Bryan, 3232 Briarcrest Drive.

Appointments are required and can be made at go.theeagle.com/carseat.

Bev Kellner, project director for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety, said officials have found a 98% misuse rate during car seat inspections across the state.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert