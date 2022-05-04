Car seat inspection event set for Thursday

Texas A&M AgriLife will host a car seat check-up event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos Center in Bryan, 3232 Briarcrest Drive.
Appointments are required and can be made at go.theeagle.com/carseat.
Bev Kellner, project director for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety, said officials have found a 98% misuse rate during car seat inspections across the state.
Tyler Hoskins
