Car seat inspection event set for May 5

Texas A&M AgriLife will host a car seat checkup event from 4 to 6 p.m. May 5 at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

Appointments are required and can be made at go.theeagle.com/carseat.

Bev Kellner, project director for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety, said officials have found a 98% misuse rate during car seat inspections across the state.

“It makes all the difference if a car seat is used properly on whether it’s going to protect that child,” Kellner said.

The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive.

