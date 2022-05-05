Car seat inspection event changes location

The chance of bad weather Thursday is causing the State Farm Car Seat Checkup event to move from the Brazos Center to the new location of the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
The event, presented by Texas A&M AgriLife, is from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at go.theeagle.com/carseat.
Bev Kellner, project director for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety, said officials have found a 98% misuse rate during car seat inspections across the state.
