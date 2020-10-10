Candidates take part in Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity project

Several local candidates got to work bright and early Friday morning, lending a hand in building a Bryan home for Floyd Jones and Faye Thompson.
The third annual B-CS Habitat for Humanity Candidates Build event brought together Republicans and Democrats alike, including county attorney opponents Earl Gray and Freddie Medina and state House District 14 incumbent John Raney and his Democratic challenger, Janet Dudding.
Candidates Build is an opportunity to advocate for affordable housing, Director of Homebuyer Services for B-CS Habitat Charles Coats said, noting that it’s important to have politicians who think about affordable housing since Habitat alone cannot meet the housing needs of everyone in the community.
Having “feet on the ground and hands on the work” at events like Candidates Build is helpful for politicians looking to understand things like affordable housing, College Station City Council Place 4 candidate Elizabeth Cunha said.
“It’s important that we have a ground-level understanding if we’re really going to be able to do some things city wide,” she explained. “I think the more you know the details, the more you can drive the vision.
“I’m grateful that [Habitat is] willing to have us out,” Cunha continued. “It’s an important part of an overall picture for addressing affordable housing. No one program can solve the whole puzzle, but Habitat plays a key role.”
Republican candidate for Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky also participated Friday. Nonpartisan candidates in attendance included Ebony Peterson for Bryan ISD school board single-member District 2 and Jonna Schreiber for Bryan City Council single-member District 3.
Floyd Jones, 70, is a veteran who served in the 1970s and has lived in Bryan for most of his life. He and Thompson, his sister, likely will move into the three-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot house in March or April.
The home is on the corner of Bradley and E Martin Luther King Jr. streets. It’s an area that Jones said has rapidly improved over the years.
“It’s amazing,” he remarked about the number of people who volunteered Friday morning, “and I am very proud of the people, [the] turnout, to help me achieve my dream here.”
City council opponents Doris Machinski and Flynn Adcock volunteered Friday. They are both running for Bryan’s single-member District 4 seat.
Adcock emphasized the need for cities to have “subdivisions of all ranges” for people at different stages in life and with varying income levels. Machinski said she hopes more efforts can go toward working with the school systems so that people can receive skills training that will help them increase their wage earning level and afford housing.
About three years ago, Jane Sherman formed the first Candidates Build. She was working for Habitat at the time but now is a volunteer. Sherman is the Democratic candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner; she is running against Russ Ford, who also attended Friday’s event.
Housing affordability is a passion of Sherman’s, and she said it is important for the county to think outside of the box as housing continues to become less affordable in the B-CS community. Sherman made note of different items that could be considered to improve the situation, but said that more than anything she wants to bring all stakeholders — from builders to members of the private and nonprofit sectors and the government — to the table to create solutions.
“We are becoming more of an urban county,” Sherman said. “We are still very rural as well, but we need to have more perspectives and be able to recognize everyone’s needs and concerns.”
Ford said that if he’s elected he wants to try streamlining the process that Habitat goes through to build homes so that they can do more. He said he enjoyed Friday’s event and praised the work that Habitat leaders are doing.
“When a person owns a home, it changes their whole perspective,” he said. “They become involved in the community; they start voting. There’s so many positive things that go along with homeownership.”
Housing is “core to participate in our society” Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 17 Rick Kennedy said. He said housing-first concepts for veterans — in which landlords and property owners allow people to move in even before they overcome things like substance abuse — such as those Austin has taken on are useful. He said the principle should be used in more communities and among more people than just veterans.
Garrett Cocetti, Brazos County director for Republican candidate for U.S. House District 17 Pete Sessions, also volunteered at Candidates Build on Friday.
Kennedy said that the federal government could assist by providing grants and funding so that local governments and nonprofits can tackle housing issues, since problems vary widely between communities.
“[Housing is] just so essential to our very culture and our existence, that we should be — as a community, as a government, as fellow Americans — doing everything we can to help folks get into housing whenever possible,” he said.
