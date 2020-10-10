Candidates take part in Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity project

About three years ago, Jane Sherman formed the first Candidates Build. She was working for Habitat at the time but now is a volunteer. Sherman is the Democratic candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner; she is running against Russ Ford, who also attended Friday’s event.

Housing affordability is a passion of Sherman’s, and she said it is important for the county to think outside of the box as housing continues to become less affordable in the B-CS community. Sherman made note of different items that could be considered to improve the situation, but said that more than anything she wants to bring all stakeholders — from builders to members of the private and nonprofit sectors and the government — to the table to create solutions.

“We are becoming more of an urban county,” Sherman said. “We are still very rural as well, but we need to have more perspectives and be able to recognize everyone’s needs and concerns.”

Ford said that if he’s elected he wants to try streamlining the process that Habitat goes through to build homes so that they can do more. He said he enjoyed Friday’s event and praised the work that Habitat leaders are doing.