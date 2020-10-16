Candidates for U.S. House, Brazos County commissioner speak at Chamber of Commerce forum

Candidates for U.S. House District 17 and Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner outlined their visions for governing at the Brazos Center on Thursday evening at a forum hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

As early voting in Texas continues, Democrat Rick Kennedy, Republican Pete Sessions and Libertarian Ted Brown took the stage to share their platforms and priorities if they were elected to serve in Congress.

Sessions, who lost his Dallas-area seat in the U.S. House in 2018, focused on establishing his central Texas roots and conservative voting record.

“I believe it’s important to have a conservative Republican to go to Washington to move our country forward economically, and also to work with President Trump,” Sessions said.

Kennedy, an Austin-area software engineer who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Bill Flores in District 17 in 2018, said he is more moderate than many Democrats and said he believes party leadership in both congressional chambers has too much power in shaping governing agendas. Kennedy said that in the nine presidential elections in which he’s voted, he has cast ballots for six Democrats and three Republicans. He said he’s interested in finding solutions to the country’s challenges regardless of which party is affiliated with those ideas.