Candidates for six Bryan and College Station city council races discuss issues at forum

“If A&M says the spring is going to be the same for them,” she said, “I hope on our end we’re more open and more willing to accommodate them and provide services and retail and bars so they can help our economy the way that we’ve come to take for granted until COVID hit.”

Guerra, her opponent, said one of his priorities is to help small businesses open safely. He stressed the importance of quickly distributing CARES Act funding that the city has received for pandemic-related aid.

The city’s tax rate is currently unsustainable, Seiter said. Even so, he said that before raising taxes, the city should talk to the residents about what they need, and focus on being “good stewards” of the money residents provide.

Harvell said she doesn’t want to raise the tax rate, and said the city needs to do all it can to find other ways around economic challenges.

“We can’t put it on the back of the residents to have to try and pay for whatever shortfall there might be because the students aren’t here, the businesses aren’t open or whatever,” she said.