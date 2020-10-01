Candidates for Bryan City Council's Single Member District 4 seat pitch improvements

To learn more, visit Adcock’s Facebook page, Flynn Adcock for Bryan City Council.

Doris Machinski

Machinski, 70, moved to Bryan in 1996 and has lived within the district for about a year. This is her first campaign.

When she first got to Texas in the ’90s, Machinski lived with her sister while she went to school. She started off at Blinn College before transferring to Texas State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work, which she used throughout her 13-year career at Child Protective Services. She also received her master’s in social work while working for CPS.

After retiring in 2014, Machinski has committed her spare time to community service as a volunteer at Elizabeth House Maternity Home and in multiple ways at Friends Congregational Church. She also leads a support group for people with depression. In the past, she was connected with Voices for Children, the local Court Appointed Special Advocate affiliation.

Before moving to Texas, Machinski lived in Louisiana and owned a restaurant with her then-husband.