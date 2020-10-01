Candidates for Bryan City Council's Single Member District 4 seat pitch improvements

Bryan residents Doris Machinski and Flynn Adcock are competing for the chance to fill the city council’s Single Member District 4 seat.
Mike Southerland held the position for the past two terms — a total of six consecutive years — which is the maximum number of terms a council member can serve in a row.
The candidates bring vastly different experiences to the table that they believe will help the city navigate challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ongoing issues within the district.
For a full sample ballot and list of places to vote, visit brazosvotes.org. Election day is Nov. 3; early voting starts Oct. 13.
Flynn Adcock
Adcock, 55, is an economist who works at Texas A&M University, serving as assistant director at the Center for North American Studies in the department of agricultural economics. He graduated from A&M in 1986 with an undergraduate degree in economics, then received a master’s in economics in 1992 and another in finance in 1998.
He’s chairman of the Bryan Texas Utilities Board of Directors and a member of the Hospice Brazos Valley Board of Directors. The work with BTU, Adcock said, has taught him how to manage large budgets, which he believes would be helpful as a councilmember.
He has lived in the district for 28 years with his wife, Donna. They have two daughters.
Adcock has served with several organizations, including the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Community Development Advisory Committee, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and the Memorial Forest Neighborhood Association.
This is Adcock’s third time running for the District 4 seat; he lost in 2004 and 2007.
One of the biggest challenges facing the district, Adcock said, is the lack of sidewalks in older neighborhoods. He said expanding the tax base could make additional sidewalks affordable. And while there are few empty lots within the district, he said it is critical for the city council to be careful about what is developed in areas near people’s homes so that they don’t negatively impact neighborhoods.
Adcock said his top priorities intertwine.
“Supporting our first responders and making sure infrastructure is good, promoting economic development for new and existing businesses, and keeping our neighborhoods solid — I think all three go together,” he said. “They’re not separate items. They all feed off of each other.”
Adcock said he is happy with the way the city has handled the pandemic so far, and he thinks educating the public on how to safely conduct business as restrictions continue to loosen will help prevent spikes in case numbers.
To learn more, visit Adcock’s Facebook page, Flynn Adcock for Bryan City Council.
Doris Machinski
Machinski, 70, moved to Bryan in 1996 and has lived within the district for about a year. This is her first campaign.
When she first got to Texas in the ’90s, Machinski lived with her sister while she went to school. She started off at Blinn College before transferring to Texas State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work, which she used throughout her 13-year career at Child Protective Services. She also received her master’s in social work while working for CPS.
After retiring in 2014, Machinski has committed her spare time to community service as a volunteer at Elizabeth House Maternity Home and in multiple ways at Friends Congregational Church. She also leads a support group for people with depression. In the past, she was connected with Voices for Children, the local Court Appointed Special Advocate affiliation.
Before moving to Texas, Machinski lived in Louisiana and owned a restaurant with her then-husband.
Machinski has a son who lives in Bryan, and a daughter who died as a child. Machinski’s daughter, Ashley, was born with Down syndrome, which caused Machinski to get connected with parents of children with special needs. While in Louisiana, Machinski helped establish 10 Families Helping Families resource centers, which assist individuals with disabilities and their loved ones. It gave her experience working with government officials, she said. Machinski also served as executive director for one of the centers.
If she’s elected, Machinski said, she will be most concerned with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she sees the recent announcement that the Gibbons Creek coal plant may be decommissioned as an opportunity to provide new jobs in that area as the space is redeveloped, as well as after construction is complete.
Additionally, Machinski wants to improve drainage so that there isn’t stagnant water that could breed mosquitoes, to bring in a recycling program for the city, and to learn about how city services like the police and fire departments work so she can help provide solutions if needed.
Overall, Machinski said she hopes to continue Southerland’s legacy and “serve the people as well as he did.”
“I’ve got the time to do this,” Machinski said. “I don’t have other obligations such as work. This is going to be my job.”
To learn more, visit dorisforyou.com.
