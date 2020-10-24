Candidates for Brazos County Attorney tout experience, local ties

Democrat Freddie Medina and Republican Earl Gray are vying for the role of Brazos County Attorney.
In March, Gray decisively won the Republican nomination, garnering just over 67% of the vote, while Medina ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Both candidates are Texas A&M graduates with deep ties to the Bryan-College Station community. The winner will replace the retiring Rod Anderson.
Medina, an Army veteran who was born and raised in Brazos County, is a graduate of Bryan High School and is a member of the Texas A&M Class of 1995. He operates Law Offices of Freddie Medina, PLLC, and has a background in criminal and civil litigation. He is a former assistant attorney for the state of Texas.
In an interview with The Eagle, Medina stressed his intent to “change the culture” of the county attorney’s office if elected.
“The way we prosecute misdemeanors in Brazos County needs to change,” Medina said. “There are prosecutorial tools out there, and we need to not just be steadfast against them because that’s the way it’s always been done.”
Gray, who was raised in Brenham, has worked as a criminal defense attorney with the local firm Gray & Jones, Attorneys at Law. He has practiced law for more than 20 years, some of which were spent with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. In an interview, Gray emphasized that he has experience both as a defense attorney and as a prosecutor. He is board-certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Gray also has taught a variety of legal courses at Blinn College for more than two decades, he said.
Gray said he wants to work hard to address cycles of family violence.
“As your elected county attorney, I will do everything possible to eradicate family violence from our community,” Gray said. “The focus of the office needs to be the safety of the community. We need to focus on the more serious crimes of public safety. Any kind of assaultive offenses — those are really critical because those are likely to repeat themselves.”
Regarding DWIs, Gray said he wants to look more closely at those cases and do more to assist potential reoffenders to get the help they need.
Medina, among other policy proposals, wants to institute “cite and release” and pretrial diversion programs. He said that cite and release would give officers the discretion of issuing citations for certain kinds of non-violent offenses instead of transporting the offenders to jail. Medina stressed that cite and release differs from decriminalization and said similar programs have been effective elsewhere in Texas.
Medina said he wants to make sure that the county is focused primarily on violent crime and less on drug possession.
“I don’t think that the prosecutor’s office right now prosecutes cases that reflect our national or local consciousness, especially when it comes to possession of marijuana cases,” Medina said. “That’s why nonviolent, first-time offenders — especially in this county with so many young people, and older people — it doesn’t jive that we don’t have a viable deferred prosecution program.”
Regarding a potential pretrial diversion program, Medina said he encourages voters to think of it as “pre-probation.”
Medina also said he wants to establish a court for veterans, as some counties in Texas have, recognizing that those who return after military service sometimes deal with lasting effects from trauma. He also said that voters should know he has worked a wide variety of jobs and would bring a vast array of life experiences to the office.
Regarding marijuana prosecution, Gray said all criminal cases are important, though he noted that “numerous means of punishment are available, not all of which will necessarily hurt a person’s record.” He said his intent is to focus on changing behavior and not on “ruining a person’s life.”
“People have different opinions on marijuana, but I take an oath to follow the law and uphold the law, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Gray said.
Gray said that his experience with a wide variety of cases will help him to be efficient and reduce court docket backlogs.
“I expect that in the first couple of months, I will dispose of literally hundreds of cases,” Gray said.
To learn more about Medina, visit his Facebook page, titled “Freddie Medina for County Attorney.” For information about Gray, visit VoteEarlGray.com or his Facebook campaign page.
