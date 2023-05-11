A Cameron Police Officer and a suspect were killed during a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.

Names are being withheld until families are notified.

At around 10:55 p.m., Cameron police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of N. Travis Street in Cameron, Sheriff's officials said. Upon arrival, the victim told police they had been shot in the neck by their spouse.

Cameron police proceeded to obtain a search warrant for a house in the 500 block of E. 7th Street in Cameron. Law enforcement from the Milam County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the execution of the warrant.

When law enforcement performed the warrant, the suspect opened fire and law enforcement fired back. The suspect was killed and one Cameron police officer was wounded.

The officer was transported to the nearest ER where they succumbed to their wounds.

There is no danger to the public at this time. The Milam County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.