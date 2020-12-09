Calvert woman arrested in connection to Bryan bank robbery

A Calvert woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she was delayed in traffic while fleeing a robbery at a Bryan bank, police said.

According to Bryan police, officers were dispatched to the First Convenience Bank in the 2300 block of Boonville Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a robbery was reported. Employees said a woman threatened to harm the workers and demanded money, but she left empty-handed, police said.

Authorities said Marilyn Romanos, 53, was delayed in traffic from an unrelated automobile accident at the North Earl Rudder Freeway frontage road and Old Reliance Road. Officers working the scene of the accident recognized Romanos’ vehicle and spoke with her, noticing she matched the description from the bank robbery, a press release notes.

In October, a woman made a verbal demand for cash at the same bank and left the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Romanos is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She remained in the Brazos County Jail; bond had not been set Wednesday afternoon.