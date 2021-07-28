Calendar for Wednesday

Shakes on the Lake, an outdoor Shakespeare performance troupe, will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Thursday and Friday at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The family friendly production is free and begins at 8 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for Aug. 5-7.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Public firefighting demonstration, 7:30 p.m. at the Brayton Fire Training Field, 1592 Nuclear Science Road in College Station. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the free event, which is part of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Municipal Fire School.
Tip-a-Cop, 3 to 10 p.m. through Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive in College Station. Law enforcement officers will be assisting servers for tips to benefit Special Olympics. Cash, checks and credit card donations accepted.
Texas State 4-H Horse Show, through Friday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Free.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Registration not required. For more information, email jstadler@bryantx.gov.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Lindsey Morgan, 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Krajicek, 6 p.m. at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Kody West and Grady Spencer, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
SUPPORT GROUPS
ADHD support group, 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. A group for adults with ADHD that meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Email brazosvalleychadd@gmail.com for more information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.