Calendar for Wednesday

Camp Hearne will host a ghost walk on Friday at the former World War II prisoner of war camp north of Hearne. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. at the camp’s visitor center. Good shoes and flashlights are recommended for the short walk. Golf carts are available for those who can’t make the walk. Snacks and hot wassail will follow.
WEDNESDAY EVENTS
Brazos County A&M Club Holiday Extravaganza, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Cotton Exchange in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10, with a $1 discount for each canned good. The event includes awards, food, music and fun and benefits The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry. RSVP at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
Blue Christmas Service, noon at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. A service for those experiencing loss, grief and sadness during the holidays. All are welcome.
Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m. at Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station. A service for those experiencing pain, loneliness and sadness during the holidays. Everyone is welcome.
Live recording of Christmas Eve service for KBTX, 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church’s Great Hall, 417 University Drive in College Station. The church choir, band and professional musicians will lead the service, which will air on KBTX at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
12-Step Healing Service, 5:30 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. A spiritual service for all who are in recovery.
Astronomy on Tap, 7 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Presentations on the death of stars and astrology. Free and open to all ages.
Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
Christmas Carols and Chili Cook-off, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 205 Morgan St. in Franklin. The free family event includes cookie decorating, s’mores, Christmas carols and chili.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Books from Birth book drive, through Christmas. The nonprofit organization provides books to local children in need. Books can be donated at Morningstar Storage, 10099 Texas 30 in College Station, during business hours. For more information about the group, visit booksfrombirthtx.org.
Cardio fitness, 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A weekly class through Dec. 15. Ages 16 and older are welcome. Cost is $5 per class.
42 tournament, 7 p.m. at The Tabor Store, 6590 F.M. 974 in Bryan. $10 entry fee.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Russell Reed, 9 p.m. at The Tabor Store, 6590 F.M. 974 in Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.