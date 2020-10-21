Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday as a hybrid online and in-person event. An opening ceremony with speakers and presentations will be streamed online at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to walk as individuals, families or teams across the Brazos Valley to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For registration information and details or to donate, visit alz.org/walk.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Sunday. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
Brazos Valley Worldfest, online events through Saturday. The Downtown Bryan Association, and Destination Bryan have partnered to present Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall. Designed to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley through virtual literary, science and art activities.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
ENTERTAINMENT
Battle of the Bands, 7 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. The first of a four-week competition, with winners advancing to the next week.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Sunday. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
Brazos Valley Worldfest, online events through Saturday. The Downtown Bryan Association, and Destination Bryan have partnered to present Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall. Designed to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley through virtual literary, science and art activities.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.