Calendar for Wednesday

LIVE MUSIC

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.

Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.