Calendar for Wednesday

1 event to mark on your calendarVictory in the Valley, a four-night prayer, music and Gospel event with evangelist Sammy Tippitt, is set for Aug. 15-18 at the Brazos Center, starting at 7 each night. The event, aimed at healing the community and lifting spirits, is free, but donations will be accepted. WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Registration not required. For more information, email jstadler@bryantx.gov.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Vacation Bible School, through Wednesday at Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 F.M. 2154 in College Station. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will become junior archaeologists to study the history of Jesus.
Worship and Arts Camp, through Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children entering first grade through sixth grade. There will be a snack supper each day at 5:30 p.m., with a performance on July 25 at 11 a.m. Register at fumcbryan.org/events/worship-arts-camp.
Vacation Bible School, through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Snook Brethren Church on F.M. 2155 in Snook. For students entering pre-kindergarten to ninth grade. Bible adventures, games, crafts, music and food.
Vacation Bible School, through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3333 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. For children ages 5 through the end of the fifth grade. Snacks are provided. wpcbryan.org.
Summer Youth Hangout, 4 to 7 p.m. at Adamsoon Lagoon in College Station. Sixth through 12th grade students are invited to Peace Lutheran Church’s final youth hangout of the year. For more information, email angela@peacelutheranbcs.org or call 673-4403.
Blood drive, 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 5495 F.M. 1155 in Chappell Hill.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Lindsey Morgan, 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.