Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Central Texas families, RMHC is hosting a virtual event with food deliveries on Sept. 19 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dinner for 10 will be available for $1,500 and dinner for two will be available for $500. For more information, or to donate, visit rmhc-ctx.org/all-events/bandana-ball/.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Mounce Pre-Recorded Storytime, online event. This fall, there will be pre-recorded storytime videos to the Kids Corner video playlist on Mounce’s Facebook page on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 979-209-5600 and ask for youth services.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon Al-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
CLUBS
Meyer Book Club, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Zoom. Discussing On What Grounds (Coffeehouse Mystery, book one) by Cleo Coyle. Kendra is the librarian who will be hosting the discussion. For more information about the September meeting, contact her at kperkins@bryantx.gov.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, and music. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley online grief support group for those ages 18 and older, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Zoom. There is no cost to participate and is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Power of the Purse 2020, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online event. The fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center features a live and silent auction and a raffle. To participate, visit brazostherapy.org/inspire_events/power-of-the-purse-2020.
LIVE MUSIC
Sam Riggs, Zach Romo, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12. www.southernstx.com/events.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Kayla Schaded.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas Aggie Rodeo, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. The event will include barrels, Open & Over 40 Tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping, and ladies only team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
