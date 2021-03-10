Calendar for Wednesday

EXHIBITS

Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through Wednesday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.