Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Unbound BCS will hold its annual Night of Hope banquet at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on March 26. The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will highlight efforts to combat human trafficking. Karla Solomon, a human trafficking survivor, will be the keynote speaker. For ticket information, visit go.theeagle.com/unboundbcs.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. To sign up, visit giveblood.org and use the sponsor code L292. All donors will receive a T-shirt.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society monthly meeting and program, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include a presentation by Romey Swanson, the director of conservation strategy for Audubon Texas. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/easternbluebird.
Coffee with a Cop, 7 to 9 a.m. at the College Station Police Department, 800 Krenek Tap Road. The come-and-go event allows residents to meet with officers to discuss community issues.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. online event. The club will be discussing We’re Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union. Email jonesj@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through Wednesday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.