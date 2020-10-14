Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture will have a new exhibit on display Oct. 26 through Dec. 3. The exhibit is a multimedia collaboration by artist Hollis Hammonds and poet Sasha West and combines image, text, drawings and sculpture. It is free and open to the public. The gallery is in the Langford Architecture Building and is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Meet the Candidates luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Hilton. Hosted by the Republican Women of the Brazos Valley. All area Republican Party candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election have been invited.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
ENTERTAINMENT
Open mic night, 7 p.m. to midnight at Southerns at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Finals competition, with five winners from previous weekly performances facing each other.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Maskerade, a Sexual Assault Resource Center fundraiser that will include a competition of hand-crafted masks followed by a live auction of the entries. The in-person event includes tacos, drinks and music in Downtown Bryan. Tickets for the in-person event are $150 and can be purchased at www.sarcbv.org/maskerade.
Candidates forum, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Free and open to the public. Candidates for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the District 14 seat in the Texas House of Representatives and the Brazos County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seat will discuss the issues. Hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events/detail/discovery-on-the-green1220181621212.
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
