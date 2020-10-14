Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture will have a new exhibit on display Oct. 26 through Dec. 3. The exhibit is a multimedia collaboration by artist Hollis Hammonds and poet Sasha West and combines image, text, drawings and sculpture. It is free and open to the public. The gallery is in the Langford Architecture Building and is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Meet the Candidates luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Hilton. Hosted by the Republican Women of the Brazos Valley. All area Republican Party candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election have been invited.

Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.