Calendar for Wednesday

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan; brazoschurchpantry.org.

Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.

1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.

Blood drive, 1 to 5:15 p.m. at the Lions Club Building at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 F.M. 3455 in Navasota. Email blake.baldobino@grimescountytexas.gov for information.

Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.

Pumpkin-carving contest, 7 p.m. at Carney’s Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Bring your own pumpkin for a two-hour carving contest; prizes for the top two carvers.

LIVE MUSIC