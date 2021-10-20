Calendar for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, starring Billy Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $12 to $70. mscopas.org.
Exploring History Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Lecture by Linda Harvell. Attendance is free, but lunch is $7.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 0 to 3 years old.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan; brazoschurchpantry.org.
Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Blood drive, 1 to 5:15 p.m. at the Lions Club Building at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 F.M. 3455 in Navasota. Email blake.baldobino@grimescountytexas.gov for information.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Pumpkin-carving contest, 7 p.m. at Carney’s Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Bring your own pumpkin for a two-hour carving contest; prizes for the top two carvers.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Lindsey Morgan, 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Morgan Ashley, 6:30 p.m. at Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.