Calendar for Wednesday

EVENTS

Countdown to noon, for ages 2 to 5. Pick up a grab bag from the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Email mbond@bryantx.gov for a Zoom invite to the 11:30 a.m. storytime. Registration is required by Wednesday. Call 764-3416 for more information.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Friday. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.