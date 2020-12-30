Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
An exotic reptile and pet show is set for March 13-14 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will include vendors with reptiles, amphibians, supplies and small mammals for sale.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rekindling Christmas Q&A, 6 p.m. online event. A live question-and-answer session with the cast of Rekindling Christmas, the holiday movie filmed in Bryan. The film stars Bryan locals Ashley Atwood, Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez. www.facebook.com/events/391781835247875.
Santa’s Wonderland, 6 to 11 p.m. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Friday. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Countdown to noon, for ages 2 to 5. Pick up a grab bag from the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Email mbond@bryantx.gov for a Zoom invite to the 11:30 a.m. storytime. Registration is required by Wednesday. Call 764-3416 for more information.
