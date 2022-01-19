Calendar for Wednesday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Fortnightly Club will have its annual used book sale next month at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21-25 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Admission is $10 for the first four hours on the first day and $1 after that. Parking is free and there is no admission fee for children. Proceeds benefit the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library in Brenham.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Republican Governor Forum, 6 p.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The event is hosted by Grassroots Victory Texas and the Republican Party of Brazos County. Candidates for Texas governor who have confirmed attendance are Allen West, Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison and Kandy Kay Horn. The event is free and no tickets are required. The primary is March 1.
Dream Works in Action job fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Admission is free.
Exploring History Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee and Parks and Recreation Department present monthly lectures on the community’s history. This month’s lecture will be on “My First War: Reflections on Operation Enduring Freedom 2001,” presented by David Fujimoto. Attendance to the presentation is free; the reservation deadline for the lunch has passed.
Beginner group bike ride, 5:45 p.m. departing from The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.
One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Comedy night, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge. Open mic starts at 8:30 p.m.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 0 to 3 years old.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
SPORTS
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Free Rock Reed shirts for all fans. Tickets are $20 to $32. gameday.12thman.com/basketball.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Jan. 28 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.