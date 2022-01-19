Calendar for Wednesday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The Fortnightly Club will have its annual used book sale next month at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21-25 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Admission is $10 for the first four hours on the first day and $1 after that. Parking is free and there is no admission fee for children. Proceeds benefit the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library in Brenham.

Republican Governor Forum, 6 p.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The event is hosted by Grassroots Victory Texas and the Republican Party of Brazos County. Candidates for Texas governor who have confirmed attendance are Allen West, Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison and Kandy Kay Horn. The event is free and no tickets are required. The primary is March 1.

Dream Works in Action job fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Admission is free.